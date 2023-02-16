Pakistan Govt Raises Fuel Prices To Historic High Amid Economic Crisis; Check Details

AMID economic crisis, Pakistan hiked the prices of petrol and gas to a historic high in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for unlocking the critical loan tranche, news agency ANI reported citing Geo News. The new prices will come into effect from 12 am Thursday. This came hours after the Pakistan government introduced a tax-loaded mini-budget, Pakistan on Wednesday night.

According to the Geo News, as quoted by ANI, the petrol has been increased to Rs 272 per litre after an increase of Rs 22.20, Pakistan's Finance Division said. It said that the hike in fuel prices had taken place due to the rupee's devaluation against the dollar.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased to 280 rupees per litre after a hike of 17.20 rupees. With the increase of 12.90 rupee price, kerosene oil will now be sold for 202.73 rupees per litre. Meanwhile, light diesel oil will be available at 196.68 rupees per litre following a 9.68 rupee hike.

It is noted that the price hike in fuel was one of the preconditions of the Washington-based lender, which will boost the already record-high inflation when combined with the new fiscal measures implemented through the "mini-budget."

The final rounds of negotiations between Pakistani authorities and the IMF will be held on Thursday to finalise the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). It would open the door for the nation to receive a USD 1.2 billion tranche if approved. Meanwhile, inflation is expected to go up in Pakistan after the petrol hike, the 'mini-budget'.

Here Are The Details Of Existing Aad New Price Of Fuel

Product - Existing prices - New prices - Increase

Petrol- 249.80 - 272- 22.20

High speel diesel - 262.80 - 280 - 17.20

Kerosene - 189.83 - 202.73 - 12.90

Light diesel oil - 187- 196.86 - 9.68

According to Geo News, quoted by ANI, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an SRO raising the standard general sales tax (GST) rate from 17 to 18 per cent in order to collect taxes totalling 115 billion rupees. The remaining 55 billion rupees will be raised through other measures related to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023, or the "mini-budget."