'Threat Of Climate Change Real', Says PM Shehbaz Sharif As Pakistan Suffers 'Cataclysmic Floods' | 10 Points

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people ' the country's worst floods in history. Speaking on the climatic havoc in his country, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the international community should not leave developing countries like Pakistan at the mercy of climate change.

He also thanked United Nations and other countries for the financial aid provided them for the Pakistan floods. "If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow. The threat of climate change is real, potent and staring us in the face," Sharif said in a tweet.

"Met members of international media today to brief them about flood ravages in Pakistan. The devastation is evidence of the seriousness of the threat posed by climate change. Despite having less than 1 per cent share in carbon emission, we are ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards," he said.

Here are the Top 10 developments from Pakistan Floods:

1. Pakistan's government has declared the floods a national emergency, with 66 districts declared to be a "calamity hit."

2. The United States on Tuesday announced an additional USD 30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

3. United Nations launched an appeal for $160 million to help the South Asian nation. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will head to Pakistan next week to see the effects of the "unprecedented climate catastrophe."

4. Nearly 300 stranded people, including some tourists, were airlifted in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, a state-run disaster management agency said in a statement, while over 50,000 people were moved to two government shelters in the northwest.

5. Over 1,100 people, including over 350 children, have lost their lives. More than 1,600 people have been injured, over 2,87,000 houses have been fully and 662,000 partially destroyed.

6. Pakistan's spokesperson has said that although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a message of sympathy for the floods ravaging his country, he does not expect the disaster to lead to better relations with India while it is "logical" in these circumstances for countries to "set aside other considerations and to express support and solidarity".

7. India PM Modi had tweeted that he was "saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy"

8. Over 7,35,000 livestock have perished and 2 million acres of crops have been adversely impacted, besides severe damage to communications infrastructure.

9. The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches).

10. Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.