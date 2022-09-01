Pakistan Floods: One-Third Of Pak Inundated, Death Toll Crosses 1,100-Mark | 10 Points

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged one-third of Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people, including 380 children, according to the United Nations, which issued an aid appeal on Tuesday for what it called an "unprecedented climate catastrophe." It has killed at least 119 people, including 380 children.

Here's all you should know:

1. The flood in Pakistan has been caused by heavy rainfall. The country never saw a broken monsoon cycle like this. Pakistan's climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, has said that "We are witnessing the worst flooding in the country".

2. The rainfall from the beginning of the month is nine months higher than the average in Sindh province and five times higher across the whole of Pakistan. The rainfall is becoming too intense around the world.

3. The flood has killed around 1100 people, including 300 children. Intense rains have hit places where the water rapidly runs off steep slopes. And, it is very tough to inform people beforehand and rescue them by taking them out of the area. Unfortunately, flash flooding gives very little time.

4. Pakistan's population is especially vulnerable to extreme weather caused by the climate emergency, ranking eighth in the world according to the Global Climate Risk Index. "Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to extremes, and the whiplash from unprecedented heat from March to May this year, followed by a strong monsoon, exacerbates the impact on society and the economy," Duncan said.

5. Global warming increased the likelihood of an extreme heatwave in 2022 by 30 times, and another heatwave in 2015 was also exacerbated by global warming. The United Nations has requested US$160 million to assist with what it calls an "unprecedented climate catastrophe."

6. Main roads built above the fields have become havens for people and farm animals seeking shelter from the sun and rain under plastic. Army helicopters have been busy rescuing stranded families from rooftops and patches of dry land, as well as delivering food to inaccessible areas, primarily in northern and southwestern Pakistan.

7. Massive amounts of water are pouring into the Indus River, spilling out along its length and submerging vast swaths of land. In the quarter through August of this year, Pakistan received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average, totaling 390.7 mm (15.38 inches). Sindh province in the south, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average. As a result, flash floods have swept away homes, businesses, infrastructure, and crops as well.

8. According to the government, 33 million people, or 15% of the South Asian nation's 220 million people, have been affected. Floods have washed away standing and stored crops, causing officials to predict a food shortage, with prices of edible items skyrocketing in a country already experiencing 24.9% inflation.

9. According to General Akhtar Nawaz, the chief of the national disaster agency, over two million acres (809,371 hectares) of agricultural land have been flooded. After visiting northern Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "The rice crop has been washed away." "The fruits and vegetables have vanished." He claimed that floodwaters had swept away 700,000 animals.

10. Early estimates put flood damage at more than $10 billion, the government said, appealing to the rest of the world to assist it in dealing with what it has called a man-made climate disaster.

