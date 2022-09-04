Pakistan Floods: Islamabad Urges International Community For Help As Death Toll Tops 1,300 | 10 Points

Pakistan has been facing one of the worst natural calamities as heavy torrential rainfall has wreaked havoc and caused floods in the country. The catastrophe has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people but relief operations in the flood-affected areas are underway.

Since mid-June, several parts of the country have been submerged under water while around 33 million people are still affected. In the last 24 hours, a total of 29 people died due to the calamity, reported Geo News. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the country made a desperate appeal to the international community to provide them with aid.

Here are the top 10 development in the floods in Pakistan

The Pakistan government and private NGOs are continuing with the relief operation under the name of a 'humanitarian disaster of epic proportions'.

Different provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh in the south remain submerged.

Approximately 180 people lost their lives in Sindh, whereas 138 people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 125 people died in flood in Balochistan, Geo News reported.

Since June 24, at least 1,265 people died due to the record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains bringing floods.

The calamity has caused massive havoc with approximately 1,468,019 houses being partially or totally damaged.

According to the Federal Minister of Poverty alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Mari, a cash relief of 25,000 has been given to 723,919 families so far.

"Despite challenges, Benazir Income Support Programme rolled out its operations within no time after the announcement by Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif)," she wrote on Twitter.

More than 500,000 people are currently living in relief camps due to internal displacement in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab provinces.

Due to massive floods, a third of the country has been inundated.

On Saturday, a high-level body has been set up that will be responsible to monitor the situation and coordinating the relief effort met in Islamabad.

A number of children have lost their lives, and it has raised concern. The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) said there was a risk of "many more" child deaths from disease after floods.

(With agency inputs)