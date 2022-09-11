Pakistan Floods: Hindu Temple Opens Doors For Flood-Hit Muslim Families

AS PAKISTAN faces its worst flood devastation, the Hindu community in Balochistan has made a humanitarian and religiously harmonious gesture by opening the doors of a temple to flood-affected people.

At least 200-300 people, mostly Muslims, and their livestock were given refuge on the premises and looked after by the Hindu families, Dawn reported, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Flash floods have devastated 80 districts in Pakistan, with nearly 1,200 people killed as a result of the flooding.

Floods have cut off Jalal Khan, a tiny village in Balochistan's Kachhi district, from the rest of the province. Floods in the country have destroyed homes and caused widespread devastation, according to the Dawn newspaper.

According to the publication, locals have opened the doors to the Baba Madhudas Mandir.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently expressed concern about providing healthcare to nearly 6,50,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

According to UNFPA, "nearly 6,50,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas require maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth."

The UN Secretary-General arrived in Pakistan on Friday for a two-day visit to express solidarity with the country's people, facing the worst flooding in a decade.

Heavy floods in Pakistan have resulted in hunger and various illnesses affecting 33 million people. According to experts, the situation will worsen in the coming days as flood victims are forced to live under the sky, depriving them of essential resources.

Huge areas of the country remain underwater, and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced.

In the aftermath of severe floods, the initially estimated losses have accumulated in the range of USD 18 billion, Pakistan's agriculture sector faces the most severe blow, as agriculture growth may remain zero or even fall below the envisaged target of 3.9 percent for the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The devastating floods displaced over 33 million people and caused an estimated USD 30 billion in damage.