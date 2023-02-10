Pakistan’s Economic Woes Intensify As It Fails To Secure IMF Bailout

PAKISTAN has failed to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund, as the government and the Fund’s visiting delegates could not agree on a host of issues. Thursday was the last of the ten day talks being held to unlock the latest tranche of $6.5 billion relief the country needs to urgently.

Pakistan’s Finance Secretary Hamed Sheikh still exuded optimism that a deal would be agreed upon soon to prevent the nation from bankruptcy. Citizens of the neighbouring country have been reeling under an economic crisis that has seen inflation soaring to new heights and raw materials needed for industries being short in supply.

"An agreement has already been struck with the IMF on prerequisite measures," the Finance Secretary said as quoted by television channel, Geo TV. The IMF delegation is scheduled to leave the country today.

The IMF delegation landed in Pakistan last week with an aim to get Islamabad to agree on severe austerity measures, that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described as “beyond imagination”, in order for the bailout to be provided.

Pakistan has actually already secured a bailout package from the IMF, according to a Agence France Presse report. The latest wrangling is for an instalment that IMF can only release after Islamabad agrees to improve its finances. Islamabad has asked friendly nations to help it bypass the painful conditions that the Fund is placing on it. Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s situation is particularly precarious due to the upcoming elections scheduled by the year’s end.

Pakistan Federal Bank, on Thursday, released fresh data that showed its foreign exchange reserve tumbling further down by $170 million to a mere $2.9 billion till last Friday. The IMF demands the South Asian nation to increase its tax base which is pitifully low, cease all exemptions for the export sector, and raise prices of fuel, electricity, and gas that have been subsidised to give relief to poor families.

Pakistan has been unable to offer letters of credit to traders for most commodities except essential food and medicines. This has led to a huge backlog of shipping containers, bringing in stock the country cannot afford, at the Karachi seaport. Several industries have warned that if this cargo logjam is not ended soon, factories will have to get shut down leading to massive loss of employment.

(With agency inputs)