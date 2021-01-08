LeT operations commander and 26/11 attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lashkar-e-Taiba's operations commander and 26/11 attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday on terror financing charges, news agency PTI reported.

Lakhvi was arrested by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department earlier this month on these charges. The UN-designated global terrorist was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead and 300 others injured.

Lakhvi's arrest and sentencing has come just days ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's plenary crucial meeting, which will consider Pakistan's 'greylist' status. The LeT operations commander was listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations after the 2008 Mumbai Attacks. He was released from a Pakistani jail in 2015 after spending nearly six years in detention.

The development comes a day after an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan issued a warrant of arrest against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on terror financing charges. The warrant was issued by the ATC Gujranwala judge Natasha Naseem Supra on the request of a Counter Terrorism Department inspector. The judge has directed the CTD to present Azhar in the court after his arrest.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja