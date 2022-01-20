Lahore | ANI: A blast near Lahore's Lohari Gate area on Thursday killed at least two persons -- including one child -- and injured 22 others, officials said, reported Geo News.

Windows of nearby shops and buildings were shattered by the explosion. Some motorcycles were also damaged.

Lahore deputy inspector-general of operations, Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, told Geo News that the investigation was in the initial stages and the nature of the blast was being ascertained.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ramzan, resident of Ferozewala, and a child aged 10-12, Zeeshan, hospital officials said, as quoted by Geo News.

The police official said the blast created a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground. The injured people were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Scores of people come every day to the area where a number of marketplaces and a variety of businesses are located, reported Geo News.

Mayo Hospital officials said four people are in critical condition, with the doctors trying to save their lives. The medics have given first aid to other injured people.

The area has been cordoned off and police officials are gathering evidence from the scene of the crime.

According to the Geo News report, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident. He instructed the authorities to give immediate medical assistance to the injured. He has also asked authorities to submit a report on the blast, the report added.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, in a statement, also condemned the incident and ordered authorities to arrest the people responsible for the blast. "The government stands with the affectees in their times of sorrow," he said as quoted by Geo News.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta