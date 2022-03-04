Peshawar | Jagran World Desk: A bomb exploded inside a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Friday, killing at least 30 and injuring dozens of other worshipers, media reports claimed.

According to a report in Associated Press, the explosion happened at a time when worshipers had gathered at the Kucha Risaldar mosque to offer Friday prayers.

The injured were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A police official, quoted by Reuters, said that the nature of the blast was being investigated but it seemed a "suicide attack".

"We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to be a suicide attack," police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters.

In a statement issued to the media, Muhammad Ali Saif, advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, said that the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque and exchanged fire with the police.

"Reportedly, the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police. A terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack," Saif said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Aasim, spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital, where victims have been brought, told Reuters they had received more than 30 bodies.

Senior police official Ijaz Khan also confirmed that at least 30 had been killed and that it was a suicide bombing. He told Reuters that two armed men arrived near the mosque on a motorcycle and were stopped for a search by police on duty outside.

"They opened fire on the police...and entered the mosque," he said. Police are still determining if both had carried out suicide attacks inside the mosque.

There has been an increase in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year.

Earlier on Thursday, at least three people were killed and 24 others were injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta