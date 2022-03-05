Peshawar | Jagran World Desk: Islamist militant jihadist group- IS or the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday (March 4) that killed over 50 lives, media reports said on Saturday.

A bomb exploded inside a mosque on Friday after two terrorists opened fire at police officers near Peshawar. After that, one of them entered the building and staged the explosion. The attack left 57 people killed and more than 200 injured.

The explosion happened at a time when worshipers had gathered at the Kucha Risaldar mosque to offer Friday prayers, according to a report in Associated Press. The injured were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital.

In a statement issued to the media, Muhammad Ali Saif, advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, said that the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque and exchanged fire with the police.

"Reportedly, the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police. A terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack," Saif said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the suicide blast, saying "houses of worship should be havens, not targets".

"I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan," the UN chief tweeted.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast which it said intended to target Shia worshippers.

"The assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years," the HRCP said in a statement.

Such incidents have increased in Balochistan- one of the four provinces of Pakistan since the start of the year. Earlier on Thursday, at least three people were killed and 24 others were injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road.

(With inputs from ANI)

