New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least seven people were killed and more than 70 injured in an explosion at Jamia Zuberia madrassa in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports. Four of the deceased were students between 20 to 25 years of age. The blast took place when over 70 students were attending a Quran class in the madrassa. Waqar Azim, a senior police official told news agency AFP that someone took a bag full of explosives inside the seminary.

"The blast took place in the madrassah during a Quran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary," the senior police official was quoted by AFP.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman said that initial reports suggested an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. "Five kgs of explosives were used in the blast," Aman was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and all roads leading to the madrassa have been sealed. The general public has been advised not to visit the area of the incident. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

PM Imran Khan condemns Peshwar blast

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan "strongly condemned" the bomb blast. In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Khan expressed his condolences to those who died in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The country's Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that those behind the attack son students have no connection with humanity and vowed to defeat those trying to destabilise the country. "We will defeat the objectives of those attacking the stability of the country," he added.

