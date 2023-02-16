Pakistan Announces Mini-Budget To Secure IMF Bailout; Taxes Increased, Daily Use Products Exempted

WITH an aim to unlock International Monetary Fund’s bailout package, Pakistan’s government has introduced a supplementary finance bill in Parliament, on Wednesday, that raised the Goods and Services Tax from 17 per cent to 18 per cent, to raise 170 billion Pakistani Rupees ($639 million) in additional revenue by the end of this fiscal year.

Pakistan currently has barely enough reserves to last them three weeks of imports. The government is attempting to increase its revenue in spite of the decades-high inflation of 27 per cent, as the country urgently needs o secure IMF’s bailout funds. Ismail Iqbal Securities’ head of research Fahad Rauf said this finance bill’s only positive aspect is that it takes his country closer to resumption of IMF’s funding.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the ‘mini budget’ in the Parliament yesterday and announced that items of “daily use” like wheat, rice, milk, and meat will be exempt from the hike in GST. This is being done to reduce the impact of inflation on the vulnerable sections of the society.

"It's unfortunate that we only know how to increase indirect taxation, and burden the existing taxpayers," Rauf said, according to a Reuters report.

"On the other hand, there is no income tax collection from retailers, real estate, and agriculture segments," he added.

Rauf believes the exemptions would be of little help in preventing the inflationary impact of the GST hike. Inflation in Pakistan could average around 33 per cent in the first two quarters of financial year 2023-24 before coming off highs, according to a senior economist with Moody’s Analytics quoted by Reuters. GST on luxury items has been raised to 25 per cent.

To get the bill into force, as soon as possible, Pakistan government attempted to get it passed as a Presidential Ordinance. However, President Arif Alvi, who is from the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejected the request and asked the government to take the Parliament route. Consequently, the ruling coalition rushed to call an urgent session of the Parliament.

"PTI senators would oppose this bill because it is anti-people," Imran Khan said, reacting to the introduction of this bill. He also said that he has “directed my party senators not to leave any stone unturned while opposing it". Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf does not have the requisite numbers to stop the bill from passing.

(With agency inputs)