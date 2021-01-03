Forty-five more people have been arrested by Pakistani police for their alleged involvement in the demolition of a Hindu Temple in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Forty-five more people have been arrested by Pakistani police for their alleged involvement in the demolition of a Hindu Temple in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The development has come two days after India on Friday lodged a formal protest with Pakistan over the demolition of the shrine and sought strict action against those responsible for the incident.

So far, a total of 350 people have been named in the FIR over the demolition, while 100 have been arrested. Police have secured a three-day remand of the accused from an anti-terrorist court (ATC), news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

A mob of over a hundred people was reportedly instigated to fiery speeches delivered during a rally held by Jamiat Ulema-e Isla-Fazl (JUI-F) in the vicinity of the temple. JUI-F KP Amir Maulana Ataur Rahman, however, has said his party had nothing to do with the act of vandalism. Videos of the incident shared on social media showed a mob destroying the walls and roofs of the temple, while smoke ccould be seen billowing from the ruined structure.

The incident of vandalism took place after members of the local community received permission from local authorities to renovate the temple. The demolition had drawn widespread condemnation from human rights activists and Hindu community in Pakistan. The country's minister for religious affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri, called the attack "a conspiracy against sectarian harmony."

The temple is located 160 kilometres southwest of Peshawar. Devotees often visit the temple and its shrine to pay homage to the Hindu saint Shri Paramhans. KP Chief Minister has order the reconstruction of a temple from the provincial government's funds.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja