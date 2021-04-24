Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with India and said that Islamabad is standing alongside New Delhi in this global fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Amid the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases across the country, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with India and said that Islamabad is standing alongside New Delhi in this global fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," Khan said in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his support to India amid the ongoing situation in the country and said that coronavirus pandemic is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India," he tweeted.

This comes a day after several Pakistani citizens on Twitter urged their government to support India by providing New Delhi with medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. Several COVID-19 patients in India have lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan's relations over the past few years have deteriorated, especially after the former revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Following the decision, Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. It also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services.

However, the militaries of the two countries, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma