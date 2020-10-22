Pakistani parliamentary panel has passed a bill that seeks a review of the conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice has passed a bill that seeks a review of the conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national who has been sentenced to death by a military court for alleged involvement in spying.

The bill -- the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance -- was passed on Wednesday in compliance with directives of the ICJ, said Farogh Naseem, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Law and Justice.

Nassem noted that if the bill is not adopted, then the ICJ will likely impose sanctions on Pakistan, adding that neither Jadhav nor India have filed a petition to seek relief permissible under the ICJ verdict.

However, Pakistan's opposition parties attacked the Imran Khan government, accusing them of misleading the country and demanded the bill to be presented before the public and bar associations for a public debate.

"The legislation is unnecessary since the judgement of former chief justice of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk has already said the constitutional courts can review the judgements of the military courts," said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam's (JUI-F) Aliya Kamran, as reported by Dawn News.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the bill was a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to give Jadhav relief against the sentence of a military court. "This is tantamount to giving an NRO to an Indian spy and we oppose this bill," PPP's Syed Naveed Qamar.

Jadhav, 58, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. However, India has approached the ICJ against sentencing and has said that Islamabad has failed to address the core issues in the case.

"The core issues need to be addressed if we have to have effective review and reconsideration as ordered by the international court of justice. Pakistan must show its intention to deliver on the core issues," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma