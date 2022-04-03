Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: All opposition parties in Pakistan would hold a sit-in protest inside the country's National Assembly till a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is held, announced Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday, shortly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the motion.

"What Imran Khan has done is against the laws. We're approaching our layers. The speaker has also done an undemocratic work. Imran Khan has exposed himself through this move. We will be present inside the National Assembly until this decision is reversed. He is fleeing against the no-trust motion seeing defeat," Zardari said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan," he tweeted later.

Zardari, son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, also got support from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), which said the opposition would challenge the Deputy Speaker's ruling in the Supreme Court.

"Decency, grace and honour are great virtues but Imran Niazi showing to the whole world that he doesn’t posses even an iota of them. Having lost majority in National Assembly chooses to bulldoze constitution. He will be defeated with unprecedented humiliation in history Insha Allah," tweeted PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal.

'Unconstitutional'

Leading constitutional lawyer Salman Akram Raja on Sunday called Pakistan President Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the National Assembly on advice of Imran "unconstitutional". He further criticised the entire procure by the Deputy Speaker, saying the Supreme Court of the country would now decide the entire controversy.

"The basic issue is determining the legality of the ruling by the deputy speaker. If the top court says that the ruling is according to laws, then the advice by the prime minister will also be as per law," Raja said, as reported by PTI.

Imran, who came to power in 2018, got a breather after the Deputy Speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against his government. Imran had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly after key allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserted him.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma