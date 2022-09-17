Pak Minister Warns Imran Khan To Stop Making New Army Chief’s Appointment Controversial: ‘Will Embolden India’

The current Army chief is set to retire in November after two three-year terms. Because of the power that Pakistan's army chief wields, the appointment has sparked considerable interest and controversy.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 05:19 PM IST
Imran Khan and General Bajwa/file image

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to stop the pursuit of making the appointment of the new army chief controversial as it "will embolden India", adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will instate him in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

This development has come at a time when Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would appoint the new Army chief on time in November.

Earlier, Imran Khan demanded that the next chief of army staff should be appointed by the new government post-elections.

"Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled this political responsibility four times and Shehbaz will do the same in November," Asif said in response to a question while addressing a press conference.

He said that the policy regarding the Army chief's appointment was clear in the Constitution but that Khan was trying to make it controversial.

"He just wants to make the Army chief's appointment controversial," he said, adding that no one had any doubt about the loyalty of the head of the Army to the Constitution and the institutions.

"Politics is separate but institutions should not be made controversial," the minister said. 

The current Army chief is set to retire in November after completing two tenures, each of three years. The appointment creates a lot of interest and heat due to the power enjoyed by the army chief in Pakistan.

Speaking about recent statements made by various people against the country's national security, Asif warned that action would be taken against him.

He also alleged that Imran Khan would not hesitate to sabotage Pakistan for personal gain.

