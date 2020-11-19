Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday in an illegal funding case

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday in an illegal funding case, news agency ANI reported, quoting Pakistan media.

Saeed is currently lodged at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. In February, this year, he was sentenced to 11 years in two terror funding cases and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 in each case.

Saeed and 12 other top leaders of JuD were booked in nearly two dozen cases of terror financing on July 3, last year. Later that month, Saeed was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) while he was travelling between Gujranwala and Lahore.

The development comes days after the Financial Action Task Force decided to keep Pakistan on the "greylist" until February next year as it failed to complete the 27-point action plan given by the global terror financing watchdog earlier this year.

Pakistan, already facing a severe economic and financial crisis, has been in the grey list since 2018. According to the FATF, Pakitan managed to complete 21 of the 27 points listed in the action plan handed over to them. However, the remaining 6 points are serious deficiencies that are still to be repaired. The FATF also directed the country to do its best to work on the remaining 6 items.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja