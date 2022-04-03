Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the crucial no-trust vote that will decide the future of Imran Khan government in Pakistan, country's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said all disputes with India, including Kashmir, should be "settled peacefully through dialogue".

At the last day of the two-day 'Islamabad Security Dialogue' conference, General Bajwa said Pakistan believes that diplomacy should be used to resolve all outstanding issues with India to keep the "flames of fire away from the region."

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India agrees to do so," he said, adding that the India-China issue is also a "great concern" for Pakistan.

"I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptual biases and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost three billion people of the region," General Bajwa said.

General Bajwa's statement came just a day before the crucial no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government in the Pakistan National Assembly. Imran, who came to power in 2018, needs 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to survive the no-trust motion.

However, with key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaving his side, the number remains difficult for the cricketer-turned-politician to achieve. However, the 69-year-old is confident of surviving the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, ties between India and Pakistan have soared in the recent past due to terror attacks - the 2016 Pathankot attack, Uri attack, and Pulwama attack. The relationship was also affected after India abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories in August 2019.

India, however, has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma