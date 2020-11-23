The Oxford University coronavirus vaccine is 70 per cent effective. The data also suggested that the protection can be increased up to 90 per cent by perfecting the dose.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In both a triumph and a disappointment, the Oxford University-Astra Zenenca Covid-19 vaccine, which is being developed by Serum Institute of India (SII) in India, has proved 70 per cent effective, according to a large scale trial. The results are disappointing because coronavirus vaccines by vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna showed 95 per cent protection. However, the Oxford vaccine is cheaper and can be stored at fridge temperature, which makes it easier to distribute to every corner of the world. The Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna need to be stored at much colder temperatures.

The data also suggested that the protection can be increased up to 90 per cent by perfecting the dose. Usually, it takes a decade to make a vaccine but the scientists and researchers at UK's Oxford University have completed the task in a span of just 10 months.

"The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by (the coronavirus)," said Prof Sarah Gilbert, the vaccine's architect.

The Government of UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford jab and the Pune-based SII, the world's largest vaccine maker, is developing one billion doses for India and other developing nations.

Earlier this month, US biotechnology firm Moderna and Pfizer had announced that thier Covid-19 vaccine candidates proved more than 94 per cent effective against the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 1.3 million people globally.

The companies said an early analysis of the results showed that individuals who received two injections of the vaccine three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo. The Phase 3 study is underway and the final result may vary after further addition. Both Pfizer and Moderna have said that they will submit applications for emergency approval in the US.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma