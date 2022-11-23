Over 70 Killed In Week In Iran's Crackdown On Mahsa Amini Death Protests: Report
IN ITS crackdown on the protests started by Mahsa Amini's death, Iranian security forces have killed 72 people, including 56 in Kurdish-populated areas in the previous week alone, a rights group, as quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) said on Tuesday.
By JE News Desk Wed, 23 Nov 2022 06:34 AM IST
