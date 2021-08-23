Afghanistan Conflict: So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. On Sunday, several Afghan Sikhs, including senator Narender Singh Khalsa, were also brought to India in a special flight of the IAF.

Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: As evacuation wows continue in Afghanistan, a United States-based Sikh body has said that more than 260 Sikhs, including women and 50 children, have taken shelter in Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan and are in need of immediate help for their deportation.

In a statement, the United Sikhs said that it is in communication with the governments in the US, United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Tajikistan and Iran to help Sikhs in the evacuation process.

"We are also in communication with international aid agencies and non-governmental organizations trying to support rescue efforts in Afghanistan. In addition, our teams are communicating with companies that can execute rescue efforts on the ground in Afghanistan," it said.

The United Sikhs has claimed that the 10-kilometer drive from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan to the Kabul Airport is extremely challenging because of the various checkpoints. It said that several people unsuccessfully attempted to make this trip last week.

"We are ready to go to the airport, but we fear the cancellation of evacuation flights from the Kabul airport. This is our only chance to take out the women, children, elderly, and infants from the country. Once current authorities capture the whole country it will be the end of our community," said Surbeer Singh, a refuge at the Gurdwara.

So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. On Sunday, several Afghan Sikhs, including senator Narender Singh Khalsa, were also brought to India in a special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Khalsa upon his arrival also broke down over the situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan and said that "everything has ended". "I feel like crying... Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma