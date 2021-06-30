Announcing the alarming news, Environment and Climate Change Canada posted on Twitter "At 4:20 pm, Lytton Climate Station reported 49.5 degrees Celsius, once again, breaking the daily and all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day,"

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the scorching heat across different countries, Canada set a record all-time high temperature on Tuesday in Lytton and British Columbia for the third time in a row as deadly heat waves grilled the country's west and the US Pacific Northwest.

Over 230 people have died in British Columbia and Canada since Friday following this catastrophic heat according to officials. At least 64 people have died in the Vancouver area of Canada alone due to the heat waves. Most of these people were elderly or had underlying conditions according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Prior to this, the temperature in Canada has never exceeded 45 degrees Celsius (113F) before this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for British Columbia, Alberta, parts of Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. The dangerous heat levels could persist for the coming few days.

Why is it happening?

Experts say that climate change could be a reason for extreme weather such as heat waves according to BBC. However, one single event cannot be held responsible for global warming.

Increase in demand for electricity

Due to the soaring heat, the demand for electricity and cooling devices has increased drastically. However, amid the shortage, the electricity of about 9,300 consumers was cut.

People dying of Hyperthermia

The Kings County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed that people have died of hyperthermia- dangerous levels of heat.



Cooling centers opened for people

Hundreds of cooling centers have been opened in different cities of America to save people from the heat according to a Dainik Jagran report. The administration is trying to provide a cool environment for shelter.

Red alert issued in some places

New York mayor Bill de Blasio has advised people to stay indoors. The city’s Social Services department has issued a red alert. The National Weather Services have also issued guidelines to avoid heat.

