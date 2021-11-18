Washington | Jagran World Desk: Drug overdose deaths surpassed the mark of 1 Lakh in the United States of America during a 12-month period between April 2019 and April 2020, the US Centre from Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The proportion of the individuals in the US dying due to drug overdose increased by 29 per cent in total, from 78,056 in April 2019 to 100,306 within next 12 months by April 2020. The data, from the CDS’s National Center for Health Statistics is, however, provisional. The final numbers will be released next month, NBC News reported.

The report added that drugs overdose deaths mostly took place upon heavy consumption of opioids, mostly synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, which accounted for more than 75 per cent of the deaths. Deaths due to psycho-stimulants, predominantly methamphetamine, also increased. Cocaine accounted for slightly more deaths in 2021 than the year before, whereas deaths due to heroin consumption saw a slight decrease.

Bernie Sanders’ Vermont most affected by drug overdose

In the provisional data on deaths due to drugs overdose, senator Bernie Sanders’ Vermont saw the biggest rise, with a close to 70 per cent increase. Large increases were also reported in West Virginia (62 per cent), Kentucky (55 per cent), Louisiana (52 per cent) and Tennessee (50 per cent) states respectively.

The US CDC data showed that the drug overdose deaths went down in just four states: Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey and South Dakota. The state of South Dakota had a nearly 20 per cent decrease in overdose deaths, the most decrease in all of the US.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma