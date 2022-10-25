Outgoing UK PM Liz Truss Wishes Rishi Sunak Success, Says 'Brighter Days Lie Ahead'

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country faced "brighter days" as she made her final speech as leader outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead," Truss said. She then travelled to see King Charles and formally resign.

Truss wished her replacement, Rishi Sunak, every success in the job, and stressed that she still believed in the high growth, low-tax ideology that she attempted to pursue in office.

"From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever, that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face," Truss said, before invoking Roman philosopher Seneca.

"It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult."

Truss was Britain's shortest serving prime minister. Sunak will formally replace her as British leader later on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak will face one of the greatest challenges of any new leader when he becomes British prime minister, needing to tackle a mounting economic crisis, a warring political party and a deeply divided country.

The 42-year-old former hedge fund boss becomes Britain's third prime minister in less than two months, seeking to bring an end to the infighting and feuding at Westminster that has horrified investors and alarmed international allies.

Sunak, one of the richest men in parliament, will now need to find deep spending cuts to plug an estimated 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in the public finances due to surging borrowing costs and a costly six-month programme of support for people's energy bills.

With his party's popularity battered, Sunak will also face growing calls for an election if he moves too far from the policy manifesto that elected the Conservative Party in 2019, when then leader Boris Johnson pledged to invest heavily in the country.