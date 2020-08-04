President Donald Trump has given TikTok six weeks to sell its US operations to an American company or will be ousted from the US market.

"I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States," he said.

The US president said that Washington will not take any risks with the national security after several officials in his administration flagged that the Chinese short video sharing social media app can share data of millions of Americans with the Chinese government.

"It's got to be an American company... it's got to be owned here," Trump said. "We don't want to have any problem with security."

