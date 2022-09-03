Ousted Sri Lanka Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Who Fled Country Amid Protests, Returns From Thailand

Beleaguered former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned from Thailand on Friday midnight, nearly two months after he fled the country following a massive uprising against his government over the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis. Rajapaksa returned to Katunayake International Airport on a Singapore airlines SQ-468 flight and a number of Ministers of the present government and his party members welcomed him inside the airport.

Rajapaksa, 73, fled the country on July 13 after months-long mass public demonstrations demanding his immediate resignation on July 9 gained momentum after protesters stormed the President's House in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital.

The former President has reportedly gone to a state bungalow prepared for him in the heart of Colombo. A house and a contingent of security are some of the privileges; a former President is entitled to in Sri Lanka.

On a request made by the Sri Lanka government led by new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Gotabaya was given a 90-day visa by the Thailand government. Rajapaksa was blamed for the economic crisis the country was going through. Rajapaksa, an ex-military officer, became president in November 2019.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that he was informed of a possible return to Sri Lanka by his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, newsfirst.lk website reported. Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, also said he has no idea if the former president would be joining politics after he returns.

For more than three months, people carried out street fights demanding the resignation of Gotabaya, his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the entire government. After Rajapaksa was ousted, Sri Lanka's parliament elected then-Acting President and six-time former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Head of State. He had the backing of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the largest bloc in the 225-member parliament.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves. The IMF on Thursday announced that it will provide Sri Lanka with a loan of about USD 2.9 billion over four years under a preliminary agreement to help the bankrupt island nation tide over its worst economic crisis and protect the livelihoods of the people.

(With Agencies Inputs)