New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a sensational admission, a senior minister of Pakistan government admitted to Islamabad's involvement in 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

#WATCH: Pakistan's Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry, in the National Assembly, says Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership. pic.twitter.com/qnJNnWvmqP — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, made the remarks a day after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq that India was about to attack their country if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman “that night by 9 pm.”

“I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm,” Sadiq had said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan suffered a major setback as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) declared that the country will continue to remain on it's Grey List. The anti-terror financing watchdog had also asked it to continue to work on implementing action plan to address its strategic deficiencies including demonstrating that its law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorist financing activity and demonstrating that prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.

