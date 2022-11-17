'Our Coalition Demonstrates Strength': Joe Biden Praises PM Modi, Shares Photo With Him From G20 Summit

SHARING a photo on his social media handle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during the G-20 summit in Bali, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the coalition continues to demonstrate strength amid global challenges.

Taking to Twitter, Bide4n wrote, “I met with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia to reaffirm our commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for global economic cooperation. In the face of global challenges, our coalition continues to demonstrate strength.”

In the face of global challenges, our coalition continues to demonstrate strength. pic.twitter.com/2Vac0bjUeF — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022

On the fringes of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday, PM Modi and Biden expressed delight over the tight cooperation between India and the US in new groupings like the Quad and I2U2. They also discussed the India-US strategic partnership.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, both parties addressed close collaboration in future-focused industries such as essential and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence. The two leaders also discussed recent regional and international developments.

PM Modi praised US President for his ongoing commitment to advancing the India-US alliance and expressed confidence that both nations will continue to work closely together during India's G-20 Presidency.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, PM Modi was also seen waving a Hi to his US counterpart, while Joe Biden also saluted him in return. This came a day after President Biden walked over to the Prime Minister to shake his hand before they took their seats next to each at the summit.

PM Modi and US President Biden exchange greetings at the Mangrove forest visit in Bali, Indonesia during the #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/qv7cqKWmab — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also shared his picture with PM Modi after their first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.“Ek mazboot dosti." “United by friendship," Sunak wrote in Hindi.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Indian-origin leader assumed office as the British prime minister around three weeks back.

The 42-year-old and former Chancellor of the Exchequer is the youngest UK Prime Minister in 210 years. He also became the first Indian-origin and non-white to take over the UK PM post on October 25.