Oscar-Winning Actor Taraneh Alidoosti Arrested By Iran Authorities; Here's Why

Authorities in Iran have arrested one of its country's most popular actresses Taraneh Alidoosti on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that gripped the country, the nation's state media said.

According to a report by IRNA, Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained on Saturday, a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.

According to the report published on the state media's official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ''any documents in line with her claims.?

In her post, the 38-year-old actress said: ''His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity."

Shekari was executed on Dec. 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country's security forces with a machete.

Since September, Alidoosti has openly expressed solidarity with protesters in at least three posts on Instagram. Her account, which had some 8 million followers, has been suspended.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time an actor or a celeb has been detained in the protest-clad nation, this latest announcement from Iran came after a series of celebrities that included footballers, actors and influencers have been arrested for their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations.

It said that several other Iranian celebrities had also been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content and that some had been arrested. It provided no further details.

Protests in Iran continue. pic.twitter.com/u8PGsLiAAq — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 11, 2022

Earlier, in November, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous Iranian actresses, were arrested by authorities for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media. Voria Ghafouri, an Iranian soccer player, was also arrested last month for 'insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” All three have been released.

Last Week, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, in connection with the protests. Rahnavard's body was left hanging from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. Iranian authorities alleged Rahnavard stabbed two members of its paramilitary force.

Both Shekari and Rahnavard were executed less than a month after they were charged, underscoring the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences imposed for alleged crimes related to the demonstrations. Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. Iran is one of the one the world's top executioners.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since morphed into one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.