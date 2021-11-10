Kabul (Afghanistan) | ANI: Taliban on Wednesday said it is optimistic about a regional meeting on Afghanistan hosted by India. Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, speaking at a press conference in Kabul referred to the regional meeting on Afghanistan in India and said the Islamic Emirate is optimistic about it, Tolo News reported.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday chaired the NSA level meet on Afghanistan.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - attended the New Delhi meet.

In his remarks, Ajit Doval called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

"This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberations will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," he added.

Speaking at the meet, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said that multilateral meetings of secretaries of the security council on the Afghan issue is an important format and helps us to discuss the whole package of issues linked to the developing situation in Afghanistan on the highest level.

"It also helps to elaborate practical measures to counter challenges and threat emanation from Afghan territory," he said.

Patrushev noted the increased activity of international and regional stakeholders in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats.

