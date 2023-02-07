Only Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue In North America Stolen From Park In San Jose, Pune’s Sister City

This was the only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in North America which was stolen from a park. (Image credit: Twitter)

CHHATRAPATI Shivaji Maharaj’s only statue in North America was stolen from a park in California’s San Jose city. Authorities in the area did not inform when the statue was stolen. The city’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Services have informed that investigation is on in the matter and have asked local public to cooperate.

"We regret to inform our community that the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Guadalupe River Park is missing," city’s Parks and Recreation Department took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say.

Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue had been missing from the Guadalupe River Park since Friday, Oakland-based KTVU reported. Park officials quoted by KTVU did not share any information about when the theft took place.

San Jose is considered to be the sister city of Pune as the two cities share several similarities. According to San Jose Pune Sister City.org, “Both cities have a rich history. Both are centers for education in respective countries. San Jose is surrounded by high tech and some of the finest colleges and universities in the US. So is Pune with 107 colleges, – 15 engineering, 8 medical and 21 for science – graduating 87,000 students a year”.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, the only one in North America, was a gift to San Jose from Pune.

“The city is deeply saddened that this landmark has been stolen. We are working with community leaders to find solutions and will provide updates as we receive them,” the department infromed with a tweet.

In the image shared by the department on Twitter, only the base of what was once a tall bronze statue of the Indian ruler can be seen. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered historical figure in India and especially in the state of Maharashtra where he ruled.

We regret to inform our community that the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Guadalupe River Park is missing. If you have information regarding the missing statue, please report it to the non-emergency SJPD number at 408-277-8900. pic.twitter.com/DzVl8qTXmM — San José Parks & Rec (@sjparksandrec) February 3, 2023

Before the theft, the statue depicted the Shivaji mounted on a horse back with his sword drawn out.

