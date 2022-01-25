Washington | Jagran World Desk: American President, Joe Biden has once again made headlines, this time for responding rudely to a reporter during a press conference.

The US President on Monday was caught on a hot mic, calling a correspondent from a US news network a "stupid son of a bitch" after the journalist asked a question on the issue of inflation.

During a presser, Biden sneered at Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy after he asked about rising inflation in the United States.

"That's a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a bitch," Biden said into a hot mic.

However, the question remains whether Biden knew his mic was still on. Still, the moment was also caught on camera.

The US President made these remarks after Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability?"

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the matter while Fox News pointed Reuters to a transcript of an interview with Doocy about the exchange on Monday evening.

This faux pas was the latest in a series of incidents that have brought Biden under the spotlight.

On other occasions, Biden has chided reporters for asking about subjects that he dislikes, the New York Post newspaper reported.

Last week, Biden attacked a female Fox News reporter after she asked, "Why are you waiting on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to make the first move, sir?" Biden replied, "What a stupid question."

Biden took office a year ago pledging to take a hard line on any disrespect among members of his administration.

"If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot ... no ifs, ands or buts," Biden told political appointees during a virtual swearing-in ceremony. "Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity," he said at the time.

