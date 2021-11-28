New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Omicron or B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, detected first in South Africa, has become a 'cause of concern' across the world with countries reimposing travel restrictions to contain its spread. The World Health Organisation (WHO) fear that Omicron could be more transmissible than Delta - the variant that caused the second wave of the pandemic in India - noting that countries need to be cautious.

"We must not forget that the pandemic is far from over. As societies open up, we should not get complacent. Festivities and celebrations must include all precautionary measures. Crowds and large gatherings must be avoided. The current situation warrants further stepping up efforts on all fronts," the global health body has warned.

So far, the Omicron variant has not been reported in India. However, there are several other countries, especially some European nations, where the new mutation of COVID-19 has been reported so far. Following is the full list of countries where the Omicron variant has been reported till now:

- UK:

The United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday said that two cases of Omicron have been detected. The cases were detected in Chelmsford and Nottingham, said health secretary Sajid Javid, adding that the patients have been isolated.

- Germany:

The country's health ministry said that two Omicron cases have been reported in Bavaria. The two people entered Germany at Munich airport on November 24, it said.

- Italy:

In Italy, an Omicron case was detected in Milan who came to the country from Mozambique.

- Czech Republic:

In the Czech Republic, an Omicron case has been detected in Liberec. The patient, as per the country's health ministry, had visited Namibia and flew back to the Czech Republic via South Africa and Dubai.

- Belgium:

An Omicron case was detected in Belgium on Saturday.

- Botswana:

Botswana has also reported an Omicron case.

- Hong Kong:

Hong Kong has also reported two confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma