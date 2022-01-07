Geneva (Switzerland) | Jagran News Desk: Contrary to what several experts have suggested, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday warned that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which is "killing people across the globe" should not be dismissed as "mild".

Speaking at a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Omicron, detected first in South Africa in November last year, has infected record numbers of people which means hospitals are being overwhelmed.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros said.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.

"In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

In his first speech of 2022, Tedros also slammed rich nations for hogging available vaccine doses last year, saying it had created the perfect breeding ground for the emergence of virus variants.

He, therefore, urged the world to share out vaccine doses more fairly in 2022, to end the "death and destruction" of Covid-19.

Tedros wanted every country to have 10 per cent of their population vaccinated by the end of September 2021 and 40 per cent by the end of December.

Ninety-two of the WHO's 194 member states missed the target set for the end of 2021 -- indeed 36 of them had not even jabbed the first 10 per cent, largely due to being unable to access doses.

Tedros wants 70 per cent jabbed in every country by mid-2022.

On the current pace of vaccine roll-out, 109 countries will miss that target.

"Vaccine inequity is a killer of people and jobs and it undermines a global economic recovery," said Tedros.

"Booster after booster in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected."

(With AFP inputs)

