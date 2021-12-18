New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation on Saturday said that the Omicron variant is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant and the cases of Omicron is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission. The WHO further said since the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa earlier last month, the new variant has been reported in 89 countries across the world.

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update. The agency designated Omicron a variant of concern on Nov. 26, soon after it was first detected, and much is still not known about it, including the severity of the illness it causes.

"There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron. More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity," the WHO said. "There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron," the global health agency added.

The WHO warned that with cases rising so rapidly, hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places. "Hospitalizations in the UK and South Africa continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, the WHO further stressed on urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail its further spread. "Countries can and must prevent the spread of Omicron with proven health and social measures", Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, Poonam Khetrapal Singh said, adding, "Our focus must continue to be to protect the least protected and those at high risk”.

The overall threat posed by Omicron largely depends on three key questions -– its transmissibility; how well the vaccines and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection protect against it, and how virulent the variant is as compared to other variants. "From what we know so far, Omicron appears to spread faster than the Delta variant which has been attributed to the surge in cases across the world in the last several months," Singh said.

Emerging data from South Africa suggests an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, she said, adding that there is still limited data on the clinical severity associated with Omicron. Further information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron, she said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

