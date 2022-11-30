Nuclear Weapons: Top 5 Countries With Highest Number Of Nuclear Warheads; Where India Stands

China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if the country continues with its current nuclear buildup pace, according to a report released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The figure underscores mounting US concerns about China's intentions for its expanding nuclear arsenal, even though the projections do not suggest China is accelerating the pace of its already-brisk warhead development.



What are Nuclear Weapons?

Nuclear Weapons are the most dangerous and deadliest weapons in the world. These weapons have adverse and long-term consequences on the natural environment and jeopardise the lives of future generations. The extreme destruction caused by nuclear weapons is not just confined to military targets. These weapons produce ionizing radiations which kill those who get exposed and further contaminate the environment.

According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), there are a total of estimated 12,700 nuclear weapons in the world. Of the total nukes in the world, Russia and America account for over 90 per cent of total nuclear warheads, with Russia topping the list. A recent report by US Pentagon has shown that China is also likely to increase its nuclear warheads to 1,500. Currently, China has 350 weapons of mass destruction.

Countries With Highest Nuclear Weapons:

Russia: As per FAS, Russia currently topped the list of countries with the most nuclear weapons. Currently, Russia has 5,977 nukes of which 1,458 are active and 3,039 are inactive but are ready to use. 1,760 nukes in Russia have been retired and awaiting dismantling. Russia tested its first nuclear weapon in 1949 when it was a part of the Soviet Union. It was the second country to have developed and tested a nuclear weapon after America.

United States: According to FAS, the United States of America has 5,428 nuclear weapons, which is nearly half of the total nuclear weapons in the world. Of the total number of nukes in the US, 1,389 are active while 2,361 are inactive. The US, along with the UK and China, developed its first nuclear weapons during World War II. The weapons were developed as part of the Manhattan project. The US is also the first country to use a nuclear weapon during the war when it bombed Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan in 1945.

China: Third on the list is China which has 350 nuclear warheads. As per a report by Pentagon China will likely to stockpile 1,500 nukes by 2035. In its annual report to the Congress on China's ambitious military build-up, the Pentagon said Tuesday that over the next decade, Beijing aims to modernise, diversify, and expand its nuclear forces.

France: With 290 nuclear weapons, France has the world's fourth-largest nuclear stockpile, as per FAS. The country tested its first nuke in 1960 and developed nuclear weapons with its own technology. It is also one of the five NWS (Nuclear Weapon States) recognised under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. France disarmed 175 warheads with the reduction and modernization of its arsenal after the cold war.

United Kingdom: United Kingdom, the third country in the world to develop a nuclear weapon, currently has 225 nuclear warheads, as per FAS. The country tested its first nuclear weapon in 1952.

Where Does India Stand?

Various estimates put India’s current nuclear stockpile at different numbers since they are closely guarded. The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) puts the number at 160 warheads as of May 2021. Whereas neighbouring Pakistan has a higher number of nukes than India with 165 nuclear weapons stockpiled in the country.