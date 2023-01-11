NRIs Can Soon Make UPI Payments In UK, US And Other Countries; Here's How

Indians settled abroad will soon be able to access the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) using their international mobile numbers as NPCI has permitted non-residents from 10 countries, including the US, Canada and UAE, to digitally transfer funds using the UPI platform from NRE/NRO accounts on Wednesday.

The 10 countries where NRIs can access the UPI are Singapore, the US, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the UK.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in a circular said it has been receiving requests for allowing non-residents to use international mobile numbers for transacting in Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Accordingly, the NPCI in a circular dated January 10 has asked the UPI participants to put in place a mechanism by April 30 under which non-residents having NRE/NRO accounts will be allowed to transfer funds using their international mobile numbers.

To start with, this facility will be available to non-residents in 10 countries -- Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the United Kingdom.

While NRIs and PIOs can open Non-Resident (External) Rupee (NRE) bank accounts, Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts can be opened by any person residing outside India for bonafide transactions in the rupee.

The NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, said, "To begin with, we shall be enabling transaction from mobile numbers having the country code of (10 nations)... and shall extend for other country codes in near future...".

Payments Council of India Chairman Vishwas Patel said the major convenience factor would be in the form of 'payment/money transfer convenience' for NRIs when they visit India.

For using the UPI, NRIs will just need to link their NRE and NRO accounts linked to their international SIM to UPI and use it like any other Indian UPI user for merchant payment as well as peer-to-peer payments.

For the lesser known, an NRE account helps NRIs transfer foreign earnings to India, while an NRO account helps them manage the income earned in India.

Meanwhile, a cabinet committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a ₹ 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions. The big UPI move will help international students, family living abroad and local businesses, said officials.

"India's strides in digital payments will be further strengthened by today's Cabinet decision regarding promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and BHIM-UPI transactions," PM Modi said in a tweet.