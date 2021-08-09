The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has made more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time in 2013. The world has already warmed nearly 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past century and a half. Severe scenarios are predicted ahead.

New York | Jagran News Desk: Calling it a “code red for humanity” the United Nations (UN) panel on Monday released a report warning Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.

“It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research as quoted by news agency AFP. “I don't see any area that is safe ... Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide,” she added.

The report predicts that the world will cross the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming mark in the 2030s, earlier than some past predictions as warming has ramped up in recent years as per data. According to the report, there could be five future scenarios. In three of them, the world is likely to exceed 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times. In the others, far worse heat waves, droughts and flood-inducing downpours are predicted.

Scientists have said unless deep reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions are done, the situation is inevitable. The 3,000-plus-page report from 234 scientists states warming is already accelerating sea-level rise, shrinking ice, and worsening extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, floods, and storms.

The report also states that if the world warms another degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), heat wave will happen twice every seven years which earlier used to occur once in every 50 years.

To deal with this situation scientific have suggested several scenarios. These include a future with incredibly large and quick pollution cuts, another with intense pollution cuts but not as massive, a scenario with moderate emissions, a scenario with plans to make small pollution reductions, and a fifth scenario involving continued increases in carbon pollution which will have a dangerous impact on the earth.

