Copenhagen | Jagran News Desk: World No.1 tennis player and an outspoken vaccine skeptic, Novak Djokovic, has 80 per cent stake in Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, told Reuters that the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

QuantBioRes has around 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who stressed they were working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, he added.

A spokesperson for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Djokovic stoked global debate about the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated after he was deported from Australia, ruling him out of the Australian Open.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, just hours after the court dismissed his effort to stay in the country to play at the Australian Open, where he hoped to win a record 21st major title.

The year's first Grand Slam tournament began on Monday.

His departure ended an 11-day rollercoaster following the cancellation of his visa on arrival for not having a proper medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

His saga has stoked global debate over the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated as governments look to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic was held in an immigration detention hotel for several days until a court reinstated his visa on the grounds that he had been treated unfairly at the airport.

Late last Friday the government cancelled his visa again on the grounds that he might foster anti-vaccination sentiment if he was allowed to stay. Djokovic challenged the cancellation on the grounds the minister had acted irrationally, but the court dismissed the case.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta