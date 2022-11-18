'Not Worried,' Says Elon Musk As Twitter Employees Take Exit Option After 'Ultimatum'

ELON Musk on Thursday said that he is not worried even employees' departure multiply. This came amid Twitter employees exiting the company in numbers after they reportedly received an ultimatum to either commit to working in an "extremely hardcore" fashion at the company or leave the job.

After reports that the social media company had shut its offices due to mass resignations, Musk taking social media wrote, "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried.”

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

In another tweet, Musk said that Twitter just hit an all-time high in usage. "And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol. Let that sink in …" he tweeted.

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter as many employees rejected Elon Musk's terms for staying with the company, choosing instead to leave. Some Twitter employees appeared to publicly declare they had decided to leave the firm for responding to Elon Musk's ultimatum approach, CNN reported.

Employees at Twitter began using the salute emoji, which has come to symbolise someone departing the company, on Thursday afternoon. In a survey conducted by the business app Blind, which authenticates workers using their company email addresses and enables them to share information anonymously. 180 participants were given the option to respond anonymously, and 42 per cent of them selected the response "Taking exit choice, I'm free!"

Since the American billionaire took charge of the micro-blogging site on October 27 after ending USD 44 billion deal, he has been making drastic changes in the company, be it firing employees or charging USD 8 for blue tick verification. His flurry decisions have drawn sharp criticism among the citizens.

According to a Twitter employee who spoke with the New York Post, people who have been fired probably left negative comments and posts in the internal Slack channel 'Social Watercooler,' where staff members frequently gathered to chat online and spread rumours about the business.

In about two weeks under Musk's leadership, Twitter has fired over 3,700 people, and a slew of high-ranking execs have resigned.