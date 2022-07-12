'Not True': War Of Words Begins Between Elon Musk, Donald Trump On Twitter

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk, known for his humorous reactions, is again making headlines with his tweet once again. On Monday, Musk said that former United States (US) President Donald Trump should "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset".

His jibe at Trump came after the latter called the SpaceX founder "another bull**** artist". The spat between the two had began with Trump claimed that Musk voted for him. However, Musk on Tuesday denied the claim, saying it is "not true".

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Earlier, Trump - while speaking at Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska - said, "You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull s*** artist."

Trump, while talking about the ongoing legal battle between Musk and Twitter, said that Musk was never going to buy Twitter. "Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me...He has got himself in a mess," he said.

The former US President's statement came after Musk announced to back off from the Twitter deal which has led to a lawsuit from the social media giant. Last week, Musk said he is terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief's team to Twitter.

In response to Trump's comments, Musk tweeted, "Not true." "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," the tweet further said.

(With ANI inputs)