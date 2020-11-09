Joe Biden said that his “great, great, great, great, great grandfather George Biden” was a captain in the East India Company who settled in India and married an Indian.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President-elect Joe Biden, during his maiden visit to Mumbai in 2013, had said that he might have relatives in India. This was the time when Kamala Harris’ Tamil Nadu connection was not known to many.

Biden, who was the Vice President of America back then, was referring to a Mumbai resident who shared the same surname with the new President-elect and had written to him in 1972 claiming that they both were descendants of someone who worked for the East India Company, according to a Times of India report.

During his Mumbai visit, Biden said that he wanted to follow up on the claim but could not. A few years later, Biden said that his “great, great, great, great, great grandfather George Biden” was a captain in the East India Company who settled in India and married an Indian.

The report quoted data from Gateway House, a foreign policy think-tank based in Mumbai, according to which, while no one with the name George Biden was found in the records, two siblings named Christopher Biden and William Henry Biden did serve as captains in the East India Company.

William passed away at the age of 51 in Rangoon (now Yangon) in 1843 after suffering stroke while Christopher settled down in India and became a renowned figure in Madras (now Chennai).

Christopher’s book ‘Naval Discipline: Subordination Contrasted with Insubordination: Or, a View of the Necessity for Passing a Law Establishing an Efficient Naval Discipline on Board Ships in the Merchant-Service’, that is still available online. He passed away in Madras in 1858 and his tomb and memorial are situated in the Madras Cathedral.

The report, however, quoted several historians who have ruled out any connection between Christopher and Joe Biden. “He’s talking about a George Biden, and there is no record of Christopher Biden having married an Indian. They don’t tally. There must be a separate George Biden, somewhere else,” Times of India quoted historian V Sriram as saying.

