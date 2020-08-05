The nuclear bombings in Japan led to the deaths of over 140,000 Japanese people according to the official figures presented in Hiroshima memorial museum.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: August 5 has become a key milestone in independent India's history in the last couple of years with abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir last year, and Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

So much so, that various social media reactions, albeit with a bit of hyperbole, say that a few decades down the line, one shouldn't be surprised if the Universities have a course titled ‘MA in History of 5th August’.

However, in one of the most ground shaking events of 20th century, the nuclear bombing in Japanese city of Hiroshima also took place, when most of the world was living the day of 5th August, 1945, according to Greenwich Mean Time. On 8th August, however, the second nuclear bomb was dropped on the city of Nagasaki, leading up to the eventual termination of the war.

The nuclear bombings in Japan led to the deaths of over 140,000 Japanese people according to the official figures presented in Hiroshima memorial museum.

Why 5th August, 1945 was significant?

The proponents of the use of Nuclear Warheads in Japanese cities say that this effectively out an end to World War-II which could have been more bloodied had it not happened. However, the critics say that Japanese forces were anyway going to surrender, so it was just a mean for the Americans to show that they possess the infamous weapons of mass destruction to establish a virtual era of its emergence with the decline of major European powers and British Colonialism alongside World War-II.

The proponents further suggest that German allies had to be put in fear of the presence of such weapons, so as to put an end to the war. The tremendous loss of lives, through Nuclear attack itself, however, continues to finds no justification.

