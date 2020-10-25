US President Donald Trump had called India "filthy" during the Presidential debate on climate change. Reacting to his remarks, Joe Biden said that Trump didn't know how to talk about friends.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US presidential candidate Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump for calling India "filthy" during the final Presidential debate and said that the latter has no understanding of global issues. Biden said that "filthy" is not the kind of language one uses to describe friends.

"President Trump called India "filthy." It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change," he wrote on Twitter.

The White House challenger further said that he and Kamala Harris "deeply value" the India-US partnership and if elected to power they will put respect back at the center of the foreign policy. "I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy," Biden wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Trump had defended his decision to pull out of the Paris Accord on climate change and referred to the "filthy" Indian air. "Look at India. It's filthy. The air is filthy," news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

The remark irked Indians, who slammed the US President and reminded of his event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. "I will not sacrifice millions of jobs... thousands of companies because of the Paris Accord. It is very unfair," the US President had said at the televised debate with Joe Biden.

While Trump called India "filthy", Biden attempted to establish a link between him and the Indian-American community. In a blog post, he shared his experiences with Indian culture and recalled the Diwali reception he hosted at the Vice President's residence.

"Four years ago in November, one of the last events I hosted at the Vice President's residence was a Diwali reception. Here I was, an Irish Catholic Vice President opening my home for a holiday traditionally observed by Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains, and that night joined by Muslims, Christians, and Indian Americans of various backgrounds representing the diversity of the diaspora. In the shadow of a devastating and dark election, we gathered together for the festival of lights and new beginnings," he wrote.

