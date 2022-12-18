'Not Afraid Of RSS, Modi': Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Amid BJP's Nationwide Protests

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Saturday that he is not scared of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the RSS amid the ongoing protest by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers against Bilawal's attack on PM Modi.

"If the purpose of these protests was to scare Pakistan, it would not work. We are not afraid of RSS. We are not afraid of Mr Modi. We are not afraid of the BJP. If they want to protest, they should," Zardari was quoted as saying by Dawn.

According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, he said that the words he used were not his invention but were coined by the Indian media.

"The history is a witness to the role the current Indian prime minister played in Gujarat. No matter how hard the BJP or RSS protests, they cannot distort history."

Bilawal's statement came after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sharply attacked Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nation Security Council(UNSC) meeting.

In response, the External Affairs Ministry of India, in an official statement, called it a new low, even for Pakistan.

"The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah".

Bilawal Bhutto, in a press conference, said, "I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the Prime Minister of India."