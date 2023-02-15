North Korea's Diktat Bans Females To Have Same Name As Kim Jong Un's Daughter

NORTH Korea Authorities reportedly have forced females in the country to change their identities who share the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter, according to Fox News. North Korean Chief's daughter whose name is Ju Ae is reportedly 10 years old.

As per reports, this new diktat in North Korea is issued as part of the regime's effort to isolate the young girl from the rest and build an air of mystique around her.

In the nation, local governments have issued orders for women named Ju-ae to change their birth certificates, reported Fox News citing two sources.

One source said, "Yesterday, the Ministry of Security in Jeongju City summoned women registered with the resident registration department under the name 'Ju Ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names." It added that a 12-year-old girl in their neighbourhood was named Ju Ae, and her parents were told to report to the Ministry of Safety to change her birth certificate.

The second source stated that the authorities said that the name must be changed "within a week." Authorities said her name is now reserved for persons of "the highest dignity," the unnamed source added.

Ju-ae recently made public appearances with her father during North Korea's military parade, leading to speculation that she might be groomed to succeed him. A day before the parade, she was also spotted at a lavish banquet at a military barrack.

Meanwhile, North Korea has unveiled new postage stamps featuring leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, in what experts described as another sign of her rise as heir apparent of the nuclear-armed nation.

Reportedly, Kim Jong Un's daughter's appearances indicate that she is being groomed as the next leader and that the stamps further cement her place in the cult of personality surrounding the ruling Kim family.