At least three Chinese pharma companies -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd, CanSinoBio and Sinophram Group -- have been working on a coronavirus vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China has been given North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by news agency Reuters, citing a US analyst who received the info from two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest in Washington, said that not just the Kims, several senior North Korean leaders have also been vaccinated.

"Kim Jong Un and multiple other high-ranking officials within the Kim family and leadership network have been vaccinated for coronavirus within the last two to three weeks thanks to a vaccine candidate supplied by the Chinese government," Reuters quoted Kazianis as writing in an article for online outlet 19FortyFive.

At least three Chinese pharma companies -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd, CanSinoBio and Sinophram Group -- have been working on a coronavirus vaccine. While the status of their trial is not known, Sinophram has claimed that nearly 10 lakh people in China have been administered with its experimental Covid-19 drugs.

Earlier in Ocotber, Kim Jong-un had claimed that North Korea defended all its people from the coronavirus and expressed his gratitude towards his countrymen for ensuring their good health and for "not having fallen victim" to COVID-19.

"I thank them for their good health without any one of them having fallen victim to the malignant virus. The fact that we have defended all our people from the harmful epidemic disease sweeping the whole world can be said to be a natural duty and success of our Party. However, I am moved by this success, and as I see their healthy appearance, I can find no word other than thanks," Kim Jong-un had said in his address to the nation.

With a claim of not having a single reported case of COVID-19, North Korea leader likened it to a great victory achieved by the people of North Korea themselves. "For our Party, the life of every one of our people is more precious than anything else, and their good health means the very existence of our Party, state and everything on this land," Kim added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma