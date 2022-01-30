Seoul | Reuters: Nuclear-armed North Korea conducted what would be its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday, analysts said, after governments in Japan and South Korea reported a suspected ballistic missile launch that soared deep into space.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched about 7:52 a.m. (2252 GMT) from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the ocean off its east coast.

South Korea's National Security Council, which convened an emergency meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in, said the test involved an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea has not tested since 2017.

Moon said that with the launch, North Korea was taking a step closer to fully scrapping a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

He noted that this month's flurry of missile tests was reminiscent of the heightened tensions in 2017, when North Korea conducted multiple nuclear tests and launched its largest missiles, including some that flew over Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he is no longer bound by that moratorium, which was announced in 2018 amid a flurry of diplomacy and summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

North Korea's rulers suggested this month they could restart those testing activities because the United States and its allies had shown no sign of dropping their "hostile policies."

It is unclear if IRBMs were included in Kim's moratorium, but those, too, have not been tested since 2017.

South Korea's JCS and Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno separately said the missile is estimated to have reached an altitude of 2,000km and flown for 30 minutes to a distance of 800km. IRBMs typically have ranges of 600 to 3,500 miles, while ICBMs have ranges exceeding 3,500 miles.

The launch could make January the busiest ever for North Korea's missile programme, which analysts say is expanding and developing new capabilities despite strict sanctions and United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban the country's ballistic missile tests

Posted By: Sugandha Jha