North Korea Tests 23 Missiles In A Day, South Korea Responds As Tensions Mount

NORTH Korea fired six additional missiles off its east and west coasts on Wednesday, after launching 17 missiles earlier in the day, South Korea's military said. The Japan Coast Guard also said North Korea fired at least one likely short-range ballistic missile eastward, which flew at an "extremely low altitude below 50 kilometres (31 miles) at maximum."

North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment". It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day.

South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response. The missile landed outside South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

South Korean warplanes fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea north across the NLL in response, the South's military said. The South's launches came after Yoon's office vowed a "swift and firm response". "North Korea's provocation today was an effective act of territorial encroachment by a missile intruding the NLL for the first time since (the two Koreas') division," a senior official at Yoon's office told reporters.

North and South Korea are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. Nuclear-armed North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington say the North has completed technical preparations to conduct a nuclear weapon test for the first time since 2017.

The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such "military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated". Despite Yoon's declaring a national week of mourning after more than 150 people were killed in a weekend crowd surge in Seoul, the United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday.